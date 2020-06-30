Fatal accident in Pulaski County, deputies on scene

UPDATE:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies responded to a fatal accident that happened at about 2:50 p.m. near Hensley at 4700 Woodson Lateral Road.

Deputies attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle as the car caught fire, but the heat was so strong they were unable to get the driver out.

The driver died on scene before firefighters could get there.

Deputies are now working to figure out who the person is and what led up to the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident in the 4700 block of Woodson Lateral Road, Hensley.

Deputies are asking that you please avoid the area.

Original tweet: HERE