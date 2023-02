LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Race day for the Capital City Classic 10K is approaching fast.

Little Rock Roadrunners spokesperson Brent Corbitt came by KARK 4 News to talk about the race and what runners should expect.

Corbitt also gave some tips to those who might be new to running and want to try out the 10K.

The Capital City Classic 10K will start at 8 a.m. on April 1. Entry for the race costs $35.

For more details on the race and to register, visit LittleRockRoadrunners.com.