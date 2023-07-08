CAVE CITY, Ark. – It’s that time of year when watermelons across the Natural State are becoming ripe enough to pull off the vine and get sliced into.

Watermelon growers have been pulling all kinds of watermelon and cantaloupe from their fields to sell.

Since opening their stands this summer, growers said they’ve been busy. Despite the drought, grower Brian Carter said conditions are just about right for his fields.

Phillip Johnson from Johnson Brother’s Watermelons said that the demand has been unbelievable.

“Demand has been unbelievable. The crop looks good. We’re just now getting started.” Johnson said. “It’s been a little slow coming off and getting started but looks like the crop has a lot of promise this year, so we’re all hoping for a good year.”

Cave City is also preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival, which is happening July 27 through the 29.

The festival features a fishing derby, wiffle ball tournament, live music, food truck wars, a bounce house and much more.

To learn about the festival, visit CaveCityWatermelonFestival.com.