Farm Bureau Insurance announces $500,000 Donation to six Arkansas foodbanks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Farm Bureau Insurance companies announced Thursday a $500,000 gift to the six foodbanks that cover the state of Arkansas, anchored by the Arkansas Foodbank, which represents 33 counties in Central Arkansas.

“Farm Bureau Insurance regularly responds to the needs of our customers when storm events occur, and we think it is appropriate that Farm Bureau help all Arkansas communities during these tough economic times,” said David Moore, senior vice president and general manager of Farm Bureau’s insurance companies in Arkansas.

“Farm Bureau has long been supporters of the important work of the Arkansas Foodbank, and we are appreciative of the amazing benefits the foodbanks in Arkansas provide to our citizens. Foodbanks are playing an especially important role in feeding families during this unprecedented time and we are humbled and honored to provide this gift for your use.

“We offer our thanks and support to the farmers and ranchers of Arkansas who provide food and fiber for so many. Hopefully, the donation today can help get that food they produce to the homes and tables where it is needed.”

The $500,000 gift will be distributed amongst the six foodbanks in Arkansas, based on the number of counties each serve.

“Farm Bureau’s founding mission is to support the families that put food on our tables,” said Rich Hillman, a rice farmer from Carlisle who serves as president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “Providing relief to our communities in a time of need is a core value of the Farm Bureau. Offering a helping hand to our friends at the Arkansas Foodbank and their partners who provide similar services throughout Arkansas is critical at this time.”

The donation is part of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance’s commitment of $2.3 million to food banks across its six-state footprint, including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina.