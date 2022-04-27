LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Zoo announced Wednesday that they will soon say farewell to two of their habitants.

Zoo officials said that their youngest gorilla, Bukavu, and his mother, Sekani will be moving to the Fort Worth Zoo.

Courtesy: Little Rock Zoo

Zoo officials noted that Bukavu will turn 4-years-old this year and is the only young male gorilla at the Little Rock Zoo. Sekani and Bukavu will join a family group with 6-year-old Gus, along with silverback Elmo in Fort Worth.

While the Little Rock Zoo will be sad to see Bukavu and Sekani go, zoo officials said that this is a good opportunity for the gorillas remaining in Little Rock.

Farewell and good luck to Bukavu and Sekani on your new endeavor.