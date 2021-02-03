Fans react to Razorbacks vs. Red Wolves game announcement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s official, the Razorbacks and Red Wolves will meet at War Memorial in 2025.

The two teams announced Wednesday they will both meet at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 6th 2025.

The big announcement was made this morning from both the universities.

Tonight hundreds of fans are reacting to this news on social media.

Although the game is four years away the excitement around it makes it feel like game day is this weekend.

Ashley Ingalls with Hogman’s Gameday Superstore said she is excited for the matchup.

“I was just excited.. we need to play in state schools.” Ingalls said.

“This game is going to be truly the game for everyone to be at and to watch and Little Rock is going to be filled with red.” said Allie Brown, Razorback fan

The game is still four years away but excitement will be building.

The Razorback have played several times in Little Rock before but this is the first time since 2006 that Arkansas State will play at War Memorial.

“When I was little I always wanted them to play so bad. You know you see auburn, and Alabama and even back in the day Texas and Texas A&M.” said Jake Owens, Senior at Arkansas State