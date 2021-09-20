Family to hold memorial celebration for mother & son killed in West Little Rock double shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of a mother and son killed in a deadly shooting in West Little Rock last week have announced plans for a memorial service for the pair.

The family of 32-year-old Shunterris Salter and her 8-year-old son Jamichael Petty announced that the funeral service will be held at the PLM&D District Center located at 154 Highway 20 in Helena-West Helena. The memorial is set to start at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25.

According to the victim’s family, the funeral may be live streamed.

Salter and Petty were found in their home Wednesday afternoon after being shot and killed Tuesday evening.

The family said a repass will be held at the Marvell Primary School in Marvell, located at 108 College St.

Police arrested 24-year-old Malcolm Ester in the early morning hours of Thursday in connection to the killings.

Ester is facing two counts of capital murder in the case and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.