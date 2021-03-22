Family pushes for answers in Little Rock teen’s death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock mother and father still working to get answers, ten months after their 18-year-old son was shot and killed.

“Someone took our son’s voice and so as his parents we’re going to work together and work with other people in the community to get justice for TJ,” mother, Shenetta Terrell said.



The family is doing their first sit-down interview since the shooting.

18-year-old Tyler Terrell was a recent graduate of Joe T Robinson High School in Little Rock and had a 3.0-grade point average. Monday his parents say they just want justice for their son.

“His last words were momma I love you,” Terrell said. “And I was like I love you to son.. call me when you leave.”



June 5th, 2020 is a day that the Terrell’s will never forget. A simple check-in phone call ended up being the last time Terrell would hear her son’s voice.

“Maybe 45 mins later that’s when I got the phone call that he had been shot,” Terrell said.

Just after 7 o’clock that night, police responded to a shooting on North Shackleford and found Tyler Terrell, also known as TJ, shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Since that day, no arrests have been made.

“It was very shocking, it’s still unbelievable,” Terrell said.

His family – working to keep his memory alive – as they wait for answers.



“He was a jokester, he was a gentle giant,” Terrell said. “He loved to play football.”



As the one-year anniversary of his death approaches, his parents hope someone who might know something will speak up.

“I would hope that somebody would be willing to stand up and treat him as if you would for someone in your own very household,” father, Lee Troy Terrell said.

“Think about if that’s really your friend, then do whatever you can to help bring justice for what happen to TJ,” Terrell said.

Terrell also said silence is violence, they feel like if someone is holding info they are just as Fulton as the person who pulled the trigger.

LRPD is offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with info is asked to call the police or the anonymous tip line.