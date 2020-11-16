Family pleads for answers in 2-year-old Malvern missing women’s case

MALVERN, Ark. — A Hot Springs County family is pleading for answers, as they continue to look for their loved one.

“At this point we just want to know where she’s at,” Niece Tonya Johnson said.

Peggy Crabtree went missing in Malvern over two years and the case is still ongoing. No new information has been released in the case and the family said it’s time for closure.

“Please if anybody knows anything, we haven’t forgot you Aunt Peg,” Niece said.

Words of faith from Johnson as she continues to search for her Aunt.

“We miss her so bad,” Johnson said.

Crabtree went missing from a home on Erwin Road on July 3, 201&z

“We’re an emotional family and if anything her kids are just at a lost,” daughter, Darci Woodall said.

Woodall said it’s hard not knowing where her mother is. Woodall no longer lives in the area, because it was just too much always thinking and searching for her mother, Johnson said.

“Not knowing our love is not actually here, not knowing where they’re at, not even knowing if they’re alive,” Woodall said.

Her family said the then 59-year-old was very close with her four children and 7 grandkids.

“She’s the kind of person that when you walk in a room, she’s going to make you smile,”

Johnson said. “She had a bubbly personality.”

The family said the last person to see Crabtree was her boyfriend who lived on the property with her. Her family still searches the 100 acres where she was last seen.

“I go at least once a month, our daughter will come with us sometimes,” Johnson said. “We just walk in the woods, because we don’t know… that’s the last place she was seen.

Johnson said they just want to find Crabtree and have some answers to lingering questions.

“We already have a feeling that she’s not with us anymore, so we don’t want to know the details,” Johnson said. “We want to know who did it and where she’s at.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office. They did not say if they suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing and the FBI is assisting.