Family of teen shot by Lonoke Co. deputy hires lawyer who represented family of George Floyd

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The family of the 17-year-old who died after being shot by a Lonoke County deputy last week have hired lawyers who recently represented the family of George Floyd.

Family of Hunter Brittain said Wednesday that they had retained the services of Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump. The two have a long history of involvement in high-profile civil rights cases, representing the families of figures including Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

NEW: Family of #HunterBrittain, the teen shot and killed by a Lonoke County deputy, says they’ve hired Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump to represent them. Both recently represented George Floyd’s family. #ARnews https://t.co/5gRySx0sJe — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) July 1, 2021

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputy Sergeant Michael Davis instituted a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 23 that ended with the Brittain’s shooting. The teen was taken to a hospital in North Little Rock where he later died from the gunshot injuries.

Brittan’s family and friends have been calling for the release of body-camera footage of the shooting. Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley has said he supports a release of whatever body-cam footage is available, in order to ensure “full transparency and accountability” in the case.

That footage is currently being reviewed by the Arkansas State Police as part of their investigation into the shooting. On Wednesday, ASP officials said they had not received any directives by the local prosecutor to release any evidence, including any body-cam footage, to the public for review.