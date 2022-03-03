LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of an Arkansas Department of Corrections officer who was shot and killed during a manhunt earlier this week is breaking their silence on their loss.

In a statement released through the department, the family of Sgt. Joshua Caudell thanked everyone who reached out to them after his death. The family called the loss “devastating” but said they have received an “overwhelming” show of love and support in the wake of his killing.

The statement described Caudell as “a loving partner and sweet companion” to his wife Lorna-Beth, noting that the two met before they had even gone into high school. It also said that his children – EmmaRae, Audrey and Jeremiah – were “the light and focus of his life.”

The family cited the great support shown by other members of the Department of Corrections as well as other law enforcement personnel around Arkansas.

CAUDELL FAMILY RELEASES PUBLIC STATEMENT



The family of Sergeant Joshua Caudell would like to thank the countless people who have reached out to us to offer support during this painful and difficult week. Losing our beloved Josh under these terrible circumstances has been devastating, but the overwhelming love and support we have received from his friends, the Department of Corrections family and the Arkansas law enforcement community has been a great comfort.



We would like to thank the Arkansas Association of Correctional Employees Trust (AACET) for funding the funeral and other expenses. We would also like to thank all of the ADC facilities and their wonderful employees for the meals, support and, most importantly, their prayers.



Josh has been a loving partner and sweet companion to his wife Lorna-Beth since they met before high school. Together, they built a joyful and active family with their children EmmaRae, Audrey and Jeremiah. His family was the light and focus of his life. We will always be grateful that although his life was cut short, he left his family with remarkable memories filled with laughter and love.



His presence will forever be felt wherever his wife and children go. He will be with us on softball fields, in the backyard grilling, watching the Razorbacks and wherever the horses take his fellow ADC field riders.



We appreciate the sensitive news coverage during this past week, and we are grateful to those who have tried to show the world what a wonderful man Josh was. At this time, however, the Caudell family asks that we be given the time, space and privacy to celebrate his life and mourn.

Friends have remembered Caudell as generous and heroic, with his older brother calling him a “real-life hero.”

“Josh was somebody every young boy should grow up to be,” Rawlinson said. “He worked hard for his wife and three kids. I’m older than him, but I looked up to him.”

Authorities said Caudell was shot in the early hours of Monday morning while assisting in the search for Demark Jordan, who at the time was suspected in a disturbance that led to a standoff with officers in Maumelle. Investigators accuse Jordan of shooting Caudell, who died hours later at a nearby hospital.

Jordan was eventually captured in northern Pulaski County Tuesday morning. He was arraigned Wednesday and faces charges including one count of capital murder and two counts of criminal attempt of capital murder. He is being held without bond in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is expected to next face a judge in May.

Arrangements for funeral services for Caudell are set for Saturday afternoon in White Hall, with a visitation set for Friday evening.