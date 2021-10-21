Family of Pine Bluff cold case victim still hopeful for answers

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pain runs deep for one Arkansas family, now going on four years without closure.

Their son was murdered, and his killer has yet to be found.

The victim’s family hasn’t given up hope, even though the case has run cold.

October was the month that they used to celebrate together because it was also Chauncy Long’s birthday.

Chauncy’s parents, Clarence and Shay, say the month was taken away.

Long was murdered outside of his apartment complex in Pine Bluff on October 22, 2017.

He was caught in the crossfire, just two days after turning 18.

No arrests, no convictions, no answers for his family.

Another birthday has come and gone, but his family is still hoping by his next birthday they can give their son the gift of justice.