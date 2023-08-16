LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first day of school is usually a day of welcoming, but on Monday at Joe T. Robinson Elementary School, the fun and smiles came to halt after a security guard was hit by a car while directing traffic.

Going into possibly his final year as a security guard for Joe T. Robinson, 62-year-old Victor Montgomery died after being hit by a car while directing traffic on the first day of school.

“He told us he was going to give one more year,” daughter Angela Mccuien said.

Since the tragedy, Montgomery’s family has been filled with sadness and anger.

They want the person behind the wheel that hit and killed him and anyone else responsible to be held accountable.

On the day of the crash Pulaski County Special School District Director of Communications Jessica Duff said usually, Little Rock police are out conducting traffic.

“I’m not sure why they weren’t here for our first day of school but moving forward we’ll make sure there is a presence,” Duff said on the day of the crash.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the accident. KARK 4 News reached out to ASP for an update on their investigation and to see if charges will be filed but have not heard back yet.

“The road rash on his right side and just to hear what happened, he didn’t deserve that” Mccuien described.

The family said Officer Montgomery worked in security all his life but doing so while impacting students brought him complete happiness. At Joe T. Robinson, his nickname was Paw Paw.

“he was in such good spirits because he was going back to see his students and to catch up with his friends,” Mccuien said.

Keneasha Scott, Montgomery’s niece, works in the security industry.

“We both keep people safe for a living so this is rough,” she said.

Scott said it was her uncle that inspired her to pursue security. She said one thing Montgomery would always say was “there were two places you could never be at the same time and that was in a hurry and in a school zone.”

Montgomery was a superhero to his family.

“It’s a big part of us gone that will never be fulfilled,” son Lee Carter said.

Montgomery also was impactful in his community, and justice, his family said, is the only thing that will be close to filling those boots.

“I will take my last breath to see justice through,” Mccuien said.

The funeral for Officer Victor Montgomery will be held on Aug. 26 in the Joe T. Robinson Middle School gym.