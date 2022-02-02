LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lake Hamilton Senior Justin Carter had a passion for family and basketball.

He played his sophomore and junior years at Hot Springs High School before transferring.

His sister, Amber Witherspoon says all he wanted in life was to “take care of his family.”

Witherspoon says the 18-year-old passed away on Tuesday, February 1 after weeks of being ill, preventing him from playing his senior season.

It started with a sinus infection and led to an ear infection which developed into meningitis.

Malcolm Bailey, Carter’s AAU basketball coach says, he’s “never met somebody more passionate” than Justin.

“You put so much time and energy into that person and trying to prepare them for life and to be successful, To not be able to see that happens tears you apart,” said Bailey as he still is having a difficult time processing the loss.

Also struggling is London Bradley, Justin’s best friend.

Giving 100% effort is what Bradley learned from him.

Tears run down the face of Brooklyn Burkes, who’s known Justin since he was a kid and says helped him develop his love for the game.

She says she was the one to put the ball in his hands and from then on “he took off.”