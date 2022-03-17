CABOT, Ark. – It’s been 267 days since 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by former Lonoke County Deputy Michael Davis during a traffic stop outside an auto repair shop Cabot.

And now, at the least, it will be 268 days before the jury will reach a verdict.

The jury will reconvene Friday morning at 9 a.m. and it’s expected they will reach a verdict Friday.

We asked Mary Robertson, the aunt of Hunter Brittain how much confidence does the family has that the jury will vote in favor of Justice for Hunter. Her comment was “I’m not jinxing myself and the others.”

By others, she meant her family members.

She describes this trial as emotionally draining but wants the jury to take their time and make the right decision.

“In the beginning, they told us that it could go into Monday and Tuesday next week, so we definitely don’t want them to rush their decision,” said Robertson.

She adds that it means the world to her and her family to have so much support from the community during this trial.