CLINTON, Ark. – A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.

Chelsea Woods, 38, was last seen on Aug 28 in the woods near her home.

“I would talk with her quite a bit and her mother every day, and then all of a sudden nothing,” remembers Woods’ aunt, Renee Hastings.

After three days without communication, Hastings called Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) for a wellness check, but deputies only found an open door, Woods’ cat, but no sign of her.

The responding officer searched the surrounding area and called for her over his patrol unit’s PA system, but there was no response.

“Every day. Every waking moment your mind goes to where it shouldn’t, where it shouldn’t be,” Hastings lamented. “This person, this human being is missing,” she said before breaking down into tears.

Hastings and Woods’ mother have done all they can think to do from where they live in Nashville, Tennessee. They traveled to Clinton the week after Woods’ disappearance.

It was five weeks after Woods went missing that the VBCSO posted a picture of her on Facebook saying that she was missing.

The VBCSO had restarted its investigation when it hired a new head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Lieutenant Derek Adams.

“We are working on it every day, and it is 100% our priority,” Adams stated.

According to witnesses quoted from a VBCSO incident report, on Aug 28, Chelsea Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods.”

When deputies located Woods, they tried for almost an hour to convince her to return home with no success.

“I just want her home safe,” Hastings said.

Chelsea is approximately 5-foot-3, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have seen her or have any information in reference to her whereabouts, please call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 745-2112.