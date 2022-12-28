HOT SPRINGS, Ark – Following last week’s deep freeze, some homeowners in the Natural State are still feeling the effects.

Heather Linares and her husband have a family of six and moved to Hot Springs from California seven months ago.

However, she said she never expected to wake up to her pipes frozen last Friday when the weather dropped.

“After that I went outside and I realized where the water goes in. It was a frozen ice sickle there,” Linares said.

Linares said she has had to think of creative ways to keep her family warm, and although the weather is starting to warm up, her pipes are still frozen.

“We have been bubble wrapping our windows, putting blankets on our windows and we have space heaters,” Linares said.

Linares said she contacted her landlord when it happened, and it took days for a plumber to get there.

“They said they have a plumber on it and he has been underneath the house. He had to redo all the pipes,” Linares said.

She added that her family has been without water since her pipes froze and is frustrated it could take longer than expected for the problem to get fixed.

“They [landlord] said it should probably be from the beginning of January to mid-January,” Linares said.

Last week’s freezing temperatures also affected the city of Hot Springs as the city manager Bill Burrough said they asked the city to conserve water at the beginning of the week.

“We saw hundreds of water bursts throughout the system,” Burrough said.

Burrough said they have been working hard to get their system back to normal.

“We should get there in the next couple of days with these warmer temperatures if not today then tomorrow,” Burrough said.

Burrough said if homeowners’ pipes are still frozen, they should turn off their main water valve.

“In order for me to cook I have to get bottles of water and in order for me to shower I have to get buckets,” Burrough said.

Linares said she is already thinking about how to not be in this situation again.

“It’s very important to weatherize your home and make sure it’s done every year,” Linares said.