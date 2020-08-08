Family looking for missing man in Little Rock

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police have reported that 20-year-old Aidan Ivers has been found.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A family is looking for Aidan Ivers, 20, who has been reported missing.

The family says he has Asperger’s and mental illness. The family says he did not take his medication yesterday, and he went for a walk around 9:00 p.m. last night and has not returned.

The family said they have checked all the hospitals, and have made a missing person report with the LRPD.

The family said he worked at Kroger’s in Hillcrest for a couple of years so many people may recognize him. He does not have his phone.

He is probably wearing a tank top and shorts. He has a tattoo of a bee and pocket watch on his upper left arm and a Chinese symbol on his left chest. If you see him, please call us or LRPD. 501-831-5555 or 501-519-2072.