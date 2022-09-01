LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.

Brannon McMinn, 17, from Ward, was riding his bull during competition in June and found himself pinned underneath the animal, resulting in brain injury.

His recovery has not been an easy road, but he is getting a lot of support and that’s no bull!

Jacob Jackson, Noah Cooley and Brannon’s dad, Jimmy McMinn stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about his progress.

A bull riding benefit rodeo is being held Sept. 3 at 2bar2 Arena in El Paso to help raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries and to help Brannon and his family during the long road of recovery.