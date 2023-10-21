LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family, friends and city leaders are gathering Saturday morning to pay their final respects to longtime Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore.

Moore died last week in his home in Little Rock at the age of 57. Spending more that 35 years in public service, Moore was the longest-tenured city manager in Little Rock history, holding the office from 2002 until his death.

Flags around the city have been at half-staff to honor Moore, who is being remembered by other city leaders as someone always looking out for what he thought was best for Little Rock.

A statement from the city noted that Moore was “dedicated to improving the City of Little Rock and to making life better for 2,500 municipal employees and for the residents and visitors to the state’s Capital City.” Ward 5 City Board Director Lance Hines said Moore always looked to, “do the best thing for the city.”

The city is celebrating Moore at the Robinson Center Saturday, with a reception in the William Grant Still ballroom at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. being held in the Robinson Performance Hall.

Rather than flowers, the city is asking anyone wishing to send a memorial to make a donation to the Little Rock Central High Tiger Foundation, athletics program.

A livestream of the memorial service will be available in the video player at the top of this page.