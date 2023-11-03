LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The entertainment series River Market Live is bringing games, prizes, food and fun to the River Market District this weekend with the Family Fall Festival.

Jeff Chastain with the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and Loryn O’Neal from the Grilled Sandwich Company joined Arkansas Today to share all the details for the festival.

The festival will be held at the River Market Pavilion Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities, including face painting, arts and crafts and a chance to party with Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Attendees can also enjoy food from the Grilled Sandwich Company and adults will also be able to purchase drinks from Flyway Brewing Company.

Admission for the festival is free.

For more details on the event, visit LittleRock.com.