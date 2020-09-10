Family Council releases Voters Guide for 2020 Election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Family Council has released its Voter’s Guide ahead of the 2020 Election.

According to the Family Council news release the voter’s guide has been the premier statewide candidate voter’s guide since 1990. They say it reaches hundreds of thousands of Arkansans each election cycle.

“I am pleased to announce the 2020 Arkansas Voter’s Guide from Family Council is available. We surveyed candidates for state and federal office. We asked them to respond to multiple statements covering everything from abortion and religious liberty to guns, economics, and hate crimes legislation. This will help voters understand where candidates stand on a wide variety of issues,” said Jerry Cox the Family Council President.

Cox says the guide includes summaries of ballot issues that may appear on the November ballot as well.

“Ballot proposals often get overlooked, but they’re very important. Candidates come up for re-election time and again, but if a ballot proposal passes, it rarely appears on the ballot again. It becomes a permanent part of the Arkansas Constitution or Arkansas law. It’s important that voters understand the proposals they are being asked to vote on. We believe the 2020 Arkansas Voter’s Guide helps them do that,” said Cox.

According to the news release, Cox sais the guide is nonpartisan and free to anyone who requests a copy of it.

“We want to help Arkansans cast informed votes. The Arkansas Voter’s Guide does not favor one candidate over another. Family Council does not endorse candidates. We simply ask the candidates where they stand on issues Arkansans care about, and then we share the candidates’ responses with voters. We also have included contact information voters can use to contact candidates who chose not to complete our survey. Anyone can request copies of the Arkansas Voter’s Guide. All they have to do is call our office in Little Rock at (501) 375-7000, and we will send them as many guides as they need. Voters also can see candidates’ survey responses online at www.ArkansasVotersGuide.com,” said Cox.