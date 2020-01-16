Family Council releases voter’s guide ahead of 2020 primaries

LITTLE ROCK, AR—On Tuesday, Family Council released its voter’s guide for the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections to be held on March 3, 2020.

Family Council President Jerry Cox released a statement, saying, “I am pleased to announce the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections Voter’s Guide from Family Council is available. We surveyed candidates for every state office this year. We asked them to respond to seven survey statements. Our 2020 survey covers everything from abortion, marijuana, taxes, and crime to religious liberty and education legislation. This will help voters understand where candidates stand on a wide variety of issues.”

The response rate from candidates for the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections Voter’s Guide was one of the highest ever. Family Council has been surveying candidates each election year since 1990. This year, eighty-eight percent of primary election candidates completed the survey. “It is refreshing to see all these candidates displaying greater transparency to the people of Arkansas,” said Cox.

Cox said the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections Voter’s Guide includes survey responses from Arkansas Supreme Court candidates as well. “In addition to candidates for state office, we also surveyed and received completed surveys from all candidates running for the Arkansas Supreme Court,” Cox said. “Judicial candidates often get overlooked during election cycles, but I think everyone agrees judges play a major role in state government. This guide will help Arkansans better understand their Arkansas Supreme Court candidates as well.”

Cox noted the 2020 Arkansas Primary Elections Voter’s Guide is nonpartisan and free to anyone who requests a copy of it. “Our goal is to help Arkansans cast informed votes. The Arkansas Voter’s Guide does not favor one candidate over another. Family Council does not endorse candidates. We simply ask the candidates where they stand on issues Arkansans care about, and then we share the candidates’ responses with voters. We also have included contact information voters can use to contact candidates who chose not to complete our survey. Anyone can request copies of the Arkansas Voter’s Guide. All they have to do is call our office in Little Rock at (501) 375-7000, and we will send them as many guides as they need. Voters can also see candidates’ survey responses or order them online at www.ArkansasVotersGuide.com.”