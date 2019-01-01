Family Believes 'Reckless Shooting' Left Bullet in 8-Year-Old's Bed

CONWAY, Ark. -- A Conway mother hopes people ringing in the New Year won't use any celebratory gunfire, after finding someone shot into her home with the bullet landing on her son's bed.

Melissa Grissom says her family came home from Christmas celebrations to find the window in their 8-year-old son Daniel's bedroom had been shot through.

"Watch where you're aiming, watch where you're shooting," Grissom said.

The family lives next to a wooded area off Walker Road. They called police who believe the bullet is from a 9-millimeter gun. That's leaving Grissom wondering why someone fired so close to her home.

"Maybe somebody got a firearm for Christmas and wanted to try it out," she said. "I don't know if it's somebody that doesn't know this area and lives further back."

Grissom says she can't stop counting her blessings, happy her family was far from home when the trigger was pulled.

"There's kids that could have gotten hurt. It could have ended very differently had we been home or had he been outside."