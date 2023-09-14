LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family and friends gathered in Jefferson County Thursday night in honor and remembrance of all the work Dr. Josetta Wilkins did for education and women’s healthcare in the state.

As the family and friends released pink balloons into the sky, they each held a memory and a symbol for the work Dr. Josetta Wilkins did for breast cancer awareness.

“Countless lives saved,” daughter Angela Wilkins said.

Dr Josetta Wilkins helped pass the Breast and Cervical Cancer Act of 1997 when she was a state legislator.

The Act helped get $71 million for breast cancer education, treatment, and research.

Her family said her passion came after she herself battled breast cancer and wanted to make sure women had the care they needed.

“So, when I see a patient and they don’t have support or access, I can say, we have support in this state where we can make a difference for your care in the state of Arkansas,” friend, Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman said.

“Somebody’s life is saved because of that, there is no better blessing, no better blessing than saving someone’s life,” grandson, Mark Wilkins said.

Matthew and Mark are Dr. Wilkin’s grandsons, and they said the turnout for the balloon release for their grandmother, at the healthcare clinic named after her, was something they will cherish forever.

“As I walk through my daily life, I meet people who she impacted and it’s a precious moment,” grandson, Matthew Wilkins said.

As her daughter took in all the events, she said she is thankful to have a role model like her mom, and what came to mind was the quote her mom instilled in her, her entire life.

“If a job has once begun, never leave it till it’s done, though the labor, great or small, do it well or not at all,” Angela Wilkins said.

Beyond her work in the Capitol, she was an educator and community activist as well.

The funeral is set for Saturday in Pine Bluff, where family and friends will get to say their final goodbyes, but they said they know she will live on forever.