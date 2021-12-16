Families in need of holiday cheer surprised with gifts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tis the season to give, especially to those who can use some holiday cheer.

That’s exactly what happened this evening at the Billy Mitchell Boys and Girls Club in Little Rock.

Three families were surprised when cricket wireless and the Billy Mitchell center showered them all more than just a huge Christmas party.

They also gave them up to $3,500 in gifts.

All three were nominated because of their commitment, not only to their kids but also to the center.

For one mother, that all happened during some very difficult times.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Kiere Harris said. “They just lost their dad almost three months ago so this is very big. We are so grateful and appreciate ya’ll so much.”

The kind and generous donations will help the families meet certain needs. It also put a holiday smile on everyone’s face, especially the little ones.