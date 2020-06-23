Families concerned about long-term care facilities potentially opening soon

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Arkansas is less than two weeks away from long-term care facilities potentially opening back up for visitors, with restrictions in place.

Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 71 new cases in Arkansas nursing homes, 50 residents and 21 staff members.

“I do understand wanting to see your grandparents but that’s where I think the window is the best thing to do right now,” said Whitli Walthall, Worried about grandparents in nursing home.

Among the list of requirements for long-term care facilities to open back up includes, everyone in the building must test negative for COVID-19 and all visitors have to wear a mask.

However, even with these rules in place, some families are not ready to take that step.

“My grandma got the virus while her nursing home is closed. I don’t want anyone else’s grandparent, family members, whatever to get this virus because I’ve seen how it effects her,” said Walthall.

Both of Whitli Walthall’s grandparents are in a nursing home.

Her grandfather is at Brookridge Cove in Morrilton, while her grandmother is at Woodland Hills in Jacksonville.

Her grandmother tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

“You want to be there to hold her hand or to tell her to keep fighting and that we’re here the whole time but its like I cant do that. I’m just knocking on the window tell her I’m here and I don’t even know if she can hear me,” said Walthall.

Walthall’s grandparents have been married for 50 years and both were diagnosed with dementia this past year.

Walthall said she would love nothing more than to see her grandparents but she fears the worst.

“My biggest fear is that he gets it too because we don’t even know if shes going to make it,” said Walthall.

Walthall said even if the nursing homes open back up, she would continue to see her grandmother through the window until things get better.

Here are the requirements for facilities to expand visitation, activities, and communal dining.