SHERWOOD, Ark. – After heartbreak and tragedy hit the community of Sherwood last year, the families of the five teenagers who died in a car crash are now planning an event to celebrate their lives.

On Jan. 22, 2023, Salomon Correa, Andrea Prime, Ava Luplow, Maggie Franco and Andrea’s sister Susana Prime also known as Suzy were all killed in a car wreck coming back to Arkansas from Jackson Hole Bible College in Wyoming.

The families and loved ones of the teenagers who died say as the one-year anniversary is approaching, they have decided to create, “The Fab 5K Run and Walk” to celebrate their lives.

Sarah Wimberly, the mother of Luplow, said they all wanted to make sure all the teens’ lives are remembered.

“We also know that with that one-year anniversary comes a lot of moving on to the next chapter,” Wimberly said. “The new year was hard for a lot of us because we felt like we were leaving them in the past.”

She said she misses not only her daughter but all of the teenagers. That is one of the reasons she said in the summer of last year she and the other families affected decided to come together to make this event.

“We know that this has tied us all together for life, all of our families but we want to make sure that we are doing and honoring them in the right way,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly said the 5K is something they know the teens would have loved.

“All five of them were extremely active and they all loved to workout so we felt like we had to include fitness into it,” she said. “We thought that was a great way to bring the community together and everyone of all ages could participate.”

She said more than 170 people have signed up so far and thankfully some community businesses have wanted to help sponsor the event. Wimberly said she is hoping to gain more support.

“We just really hope that people will come out and join us. We hope to grow this event every year so the more people to join us the better,” she said.

The race will be held at the Sherwood Forest on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. The last day to sign up is the day before the event.