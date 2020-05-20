Fallen officer honored tonight in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Tonight the Hot Springs community came out to back a fallen brother in blue.

Chick-Fil-A hosted a spirit night for officer Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the line of duty just two months ago.

With each meal sold a part of the proceeds will be going back to help his family. Rachel Scrimshire, Brent’s wife says she is just overwhelmed at the support this community has shown for her late husband.

“It gives me chills to be honest just to know that he made that big of an impact for people to come out and show that support and it really means a lot to me,” said Rachel.

Brent’s entire family from the Law Enforcement side to his immediate family were all there tonight to say thank you to all those who came out.

10% of what was made tonight will go to Rachel and her two kids.