Fallen Hot Springs Police Officer honored in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of Hot Springs Police Officer First Class Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 10.

Boozman delivered the following remarks in a floor speech on Thursday, March 12.

Mr. President, I rise today to honor Hot Springs Police Officer First Class Brent Scrimshire, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 10.

A native of Malvern, Arkansas, Brent Scrimshire graduated from Malvern High School and Henderson State University.

Officer Scrimshire was an exemplary member of law enforcement. He had served on the Hot Springs police force for a number of years and was recognized as the department’s “Employee of the Quarter” just recently, in acknowledgement of his unique dedication, work ethic and professionalism.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also named him the Southwest Region Officer of the Year in 2016, which according to media reports he earned in part because of his life-saving action to help control the bleeding of a stabbing victim.

“Scrim” was known for treating his brothers in blue, as well as those he encountered while doing his job, with kindness and dignity. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Officer Scrimshire deeply loved his wife and two children, who are now left behind to go through life without the devoted husband and dad they adored.

Our hearts break for them, his other family and friends, and his entire family at the Hot Springs Police Department. His death is a tragic reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officials face each time they put on the uniform.

I send my deepest condolences to Officer Scrimshire’s loved ones. We honor his service and sacrifice, and pray all those fortunate enough to have known him will find comfort in his legacy and in the outpouring of love and support from so many.

On behalf of all Arkansans, we celebrate Office Scrimshire’s life and example of courageous, willing and selfless public service. May he rest in peace.