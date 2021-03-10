Fallen Hot Springs officer honored one year later

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – It’s been one year since a Hot Springs Police Officer was killed in the line of duty. For the anniversary, the department held a memorial to honor his memory.

Corporal Brent Scrimshire was killed March 10, 2020 during a traffic stop. One year later the parking lot of his department was full of family, friends and his brothers and sisters in blue.

“That day our shift lost the best officer we had,” HSPD Officer Chris Savage said.

“It’s been different since Scrim’s not been here,” HSPD Officer Richard Davis said.

Officer after officer took the podium to talk about Cpl. Scrimshire.

“I have never seen such a kind soul it’s the honest to God truth,” Savage said.

They spoke not just about his time in the department but the man behind the badge.

“He loved his family. Every conversation I ever had with him he talked about his family,” Corporal Nate Rines said.

Rachel Scrimshire, his wife, listened to each word knowing how much it would mean to her husband.

“I always told him ‘you really don’t realize how many people like you’ and he was like ‘oh no’ so it’s really nice to see how many people actually turned out. I think he would be really proud,” Rachel said.

As each officer ended their speech, they finished with the same message they heard from him daily.

“So Brent I want you to know in your famous words. I’m so proud of you,” Sgt. LeeAnn Zaner said. “We’re proud of you Brent,” Rines said.

“176 I’m proud of you,” Officer Richard Nunez said.

It showed Cpl. Scrimshire still has a seat at this department and his legacy shines through the officers left behind.

“He was loved, cherished and he will never be forgotten,” HSPD Chaplain Bryan Smith said.

“Brent, every day I put on my uniform, every call I go to I always think what would you do,” Savage said.

Rachel and his family were given flowers and a flag that flew over the department on the anniversary.