

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.

As Chief Keith Monahan was wrapping up his live forecast from the opening night of the fair, Cameron Armitage took a chance to ask Abby Wrinkle to be his forever fair partner by proposing, catching a carousel of fairgoers by surprise!

Abby said yes, proving again that ANYTHING can happen at the fair!

Congratulations to the happy couple from everyone at KARK 4 News!