FAA issues Little Rock ground stop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Travelers looking to fly out of Clinton National Airport Monday afternoon may find themselves waiting around the airport for a while.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for Little Rock and the surrounding commercial airports because the FAA’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center, in Memphis, has been closed due to COVID-19 cleaning.

WREG TV reports a number of staff at Memphis Air Traffic Control Center have tested positive in recent weeks, with the latest confirmed on Monday.

An FAA official says that the agency has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.

