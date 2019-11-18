Express Rx to locate headquarters in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Following a competitive search, Express Rx., a pharmaceutical retailer with stores across the southeastern U.S., has decided to locate its new headquarters in Little Rock. To keep pace with its national expansion, the company expects to create 24 new high-paying jobs.

“At Express Rx, we are focused on providing the highest quality health care services possible,” said Galen Perkins, Express Rx CEO. “With its convenient location, able workforce and strong community support, our Little Rock headquarters will help fuel our continued growth.”

“The leaders behind Express RX have decades of experience bringing quality pharmaceutical care to thousands of Arkansans,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “As the company grows and expands, we are excited to be part of the journey, not just through their retail locations, but now with their corporate headquarters. This is a great win for Little Rock and the state of Arkansas.”

“Express Rx had a decision to make on where to locate its headquarters. Its decision to choose Little Rock is because of our educated workforce, favorable business climate and quality of life amenities,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “It’s great to see Express Rx join the momentum we are having in Little Rock.”

“We are grateful to Express Rx for selecting Little Rock and Pulaski County for its new headquarters,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “Express Rx will provide high-paying opportunities that will help our region grow.”

“Express Rx joins a long list of corporate headquarters in Little Rock,” said Little Rock Regional Chamber Chairman Kevin Crass. “The chamber actively targets the corporate headquarters sector, and this announcement is a testament to our marketing and recruiting efforts.”

In May 2013, CEO Galen Perkins and CFO John Trainor Namir led a group of former pharmaceutical executives to open the first Express Rx in Miami, Oklahoma. In 2016, with seed capital from strategic partner Franklin McLarty, a Little Rock store was built. Since then, Express Rx has expanded to additional locations in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. In October, it joined with MHR Fund Management LLC in an enterprise to acquire 10 Fred’s Pharmacies in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.