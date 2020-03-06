Exploring Arkansas: The Toltec Mounds in Scott

SCOTT, Ark. — This week for Explore Arkansas we are heading out of Little Rock. If you’re looking for something outdoors and maybe learning a little about the history of this area there’s plenty to explore.

This week we go to the Toltec Mounds in Scott, Arkansas.

You will learn about the indigenous people who lived here in the Little Rock area over one thousand years ago. You can walk the trails, see original artifacts in the museum, kayak when it’s warm enough, and even try your hand at the spears they used for hunting.

Step onto the Toltec Mounds Archaeological State Park Grounds and you’ll step back in time.

“The people living here started in about 650 AD at the site and left around 1050 AD,” said Melissa Ray a Park Interpreter.

Ray goes into detail about what the Toltec Mounds Archaeological State Park Grounds is all about.

“Each layer of soil tells a story.

There are 18 mounds at the archaeological site, or used to be anyway. Over the last few hundred years the smaller mounds were plowed over by farmers, but the dirt still reveals how indigenous people of 1400 years ago lived.

They had a ceremonial center, which was their gathering place.

They actually lived far off in different places throughout Arkansas, so they would come from different parts of the state a few times a year to celebrate.

They worked hard, they lived off the land, they celebrated the stars and the sky and while they were here it was like a vacation.

As soon as they got here, they were going to have fun. They were going to relax and they were going to celebrate something bigger than themselves.

Of the three existing mounds on the land the tallest one is A. It’s almost 50-feet-high and you can’t actually walk on it. It’s not fully excavated. There are still artifacts under the ground.

There have been housing remains found or at least evidence that there was a house, or temple, or some type of structure on top of it.

A common misconception is that these are burial mounds.

The only mound archaeologists believe was used for ceremonial burial is C.

Archaeologists dug up human remains back in the 70s.

They find other artifacts everywhere, lots of pottery, and a lot of stone.

Novaculite is a special type of stone that is actually from the Hot Springs region. It was made into arrowheads, knives, tools and you can see it in the museum.

They find shell all the way from the gulf coast and they’ve found copper from all the way in the region where the great lakes are.

Artifacts in the soil help the archaeologists understand how they lived. Some show them they were very resourceful.

The people really knew their aerodynamics back then, even before science and math. They were good at figuring that stuff out somehow.

There are two trails, one is shorter, paved and handicap accessible. There is also a boardwalk to the lake.

The other one is the Plum Bayou trail. It goes around the entire site. It’s about a mile and a half. Hikers really like to come out here.”

There’s always something going on for families, couples or anyone.

There is a calendar of events online where you can learn to make spears, arrowhead necklaces and there are always celebrations for summer and winter solstices.

Click here to go to their website.