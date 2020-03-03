ExploreLR Challenge encourages residents to learn and experience more inside the capital city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Charge up those cameras and practice your best selfie poses because it’s time to explore Little Rock!

Starting this month all through February 2021, the #ExploreLR Challenge is promoting Arkansans to learn and experience more of the city.

To download a checklist, click here or pick one up at any Parks and Recreation Community Center or Neighborhood Resource Center.

Then, take a photo of yourself or family doing activities described on the checklist such as eating queso at your favorite restaurant or visit the zoo.

Those who complete 10, 20, 30 or all of the challenges will win prizes.