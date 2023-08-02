LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time to get ready for a fun night of having your dream wedding visualized at the 2023 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Bridal Show this weekend.

Events Rental and Floral owner Karen Bernard joined Arkansas Today to show off display setting of the latest trends.

The bridal show will be held Sunday, Aug. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center. The event will have more than 60 exhibitors to help couples prepare for their weddings.

Online general tickets are $10 and VIB (Very Important Bride) tickets are $30. Those who purchase a ticket for the event will be automatically registered for a giveaway with a value of at least $7,000.

For more details on the event and tickets, visit ArkansasBridalCommunity.com.