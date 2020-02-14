Explore Arkansas: Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This week’s Explore Arkansas takes us a few streets over from the KARK station to the River Market.

If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat in the middle of the city to enjoy some art, we’ll show you where to enjoy a stroll.

Over $4 million in art sits along the banks of the Arkansas River at the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden.

You can host receptions here, or just sit in the quiet, enjoying the natural terraces and walkways designed by the National Sculptor’s Guild.

It’s free to enjoy.

There are over 90 sculptures and pieces of artwork at the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden.

Many sculptures are animals: a colorful frog, a bear deep in thought, two wolves- one howling at the moon and a swan, head bowed with wings folded.

There are human sculptures: the playful children balancing on a log, the saxophone player- whose melody draws in the dancers beside him, the expressionless woman- sitting in the white dress and the boy and girl- huddled close with small smiles.

Other sculptures are objects.

Plaques by each sculpture list a number and name. Some of them are award-winning.

The design is intended to make people feel as though each divided section is its own room in an art museum.

There’s a new sculpture headed there eventually.

On Thursday, an entry application period closed, a $60,000 sculpture commission opportunity is up for grabs.