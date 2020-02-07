Explore Arkansas: USS Razorback restored and on duty

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In this week’s Explore Arkansas, we’re going underwater.

The USS Razorback sits in the Arkansas River, right beside the Junction Bridge at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum.

An imposing structure from the top, the USS Razorback is longer than a football field underwater.

She was a very busy vessel back in the day.

The USS Razorback was deployed during World War II, the Vietnam War and in the Cold War.

During World War II, she made five war patrols and was there during the surrender in Tokyo Bay.

In 1970, she was decommissioned and transferred to the Turkish Navy. Her Turkish service ended in 2004 when she was brought back to the United States, after being purchased by the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum.

She’s fully restored and ready for tour duty, but visitors may have to mentally prepare. The only way in and out is by ladder, through a narrow tunnel.

Tour guides tell her story, each in their own way. The tour is a great opportunity for kids to learn American history.

She was home to more than 80 men on board. Sometimes, over 100 men were deployed on the vessel. There aren’t that many bunks to sleep in, though, so they had to adapt.

“What’s called hot racking,” says tour guide Lyle Grisham. “Basically, you’ll have a guy sleeping. He’ll get up and someone will immediately get in. That’s efficiency.”

Space was tighter in the restrooms.

“There’s only four,” Grisham explains. “Twenty per toilet.”

The shower situation was not great either. “There are two showers,” Grisham says.

The men on board were lucky to shower every two weeks.

In those days, only men were on submarines, so uncomfortable or awkward bathroom encounters between men and women were not a problem.

Whatever space constraints they suffered, they ate like kings.

“Normal meal on board here consisted of steak, lobster and shrimp,” Grisham says.

Meat-rich in vitamins you only get in the sun. A necessity, since they lived underwater.

Back out in the sunlight, the USS Hoga is docked next to the Razorback.

The USS Hoga survived the Pearl Harbor Attack in Hawaii and played a key role in rescues.

Her crews saved sailors in the water and spent 72 hours straight fighting fires.

Most notably, the Hoga pushed the sinking USS Nevada to safety during the attack, preventing it from blocking the narrow channel and preventing further disaster.

You can come out and tour the USS Razorback and the Hoga three days a week. Right now, it’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s $10 for a tour.

You can rent the space out too if you’re looking for a fun or different weekend trip.

It’s $40 per person with a $400 minimum and a 35 person maximum.

People have rented it for bachelor parties, dinner parties, even scout troops.