Expecting mother hoping for changes in healthcare restriction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansas continues to re-open; restrictions still remain when it comes to health care.

In most cases expecting mothers have to go to appointments alone until the birth.

Our Hilary Hunt spoke with a soon to be new mom who hopes rules will change, and change fast.

“Well as of right now I can go shop at the grocery store I can go to a restaurant,” said Tiffany Terry, expecting mom. “I can go to an amusement park.”

Tiffany says the reopening isn’t happening fast enough when it comes to healthcare.

“On my first appointment we were not told that he could not come to the ultrasound or the appointment and for a first time mom that is extremely stressful,” said Terry. “Even if he brought a mask or didn’t have a temperature he still was not allowed in the office whatsoever.”

Tiffany and her partner drove to texas, to be able to take ultrasound photos together.

Our Hilary Hunt reached out to major hospitals in the state like UAMS and Chi St. Vincent; both say partners are allowed to be there for the birth but pre-birth appointments are limited at the clinics. The hospitals say this is standard for all types of appointments and it’s to protect other patients.

“By no means am I saying that he should be able to bypass the rules with the masks and the temperatures and everything else. I’m just saying he should have that option,” said Terry.