Executive Director named at Little Rock Airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, the governing body of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, has named Bryan K. Malinowski, C.M. as Executive Director. Malinowski, 49, was appointed Interim Director earlier this year following the resignation of Ronald F. Mathieu, C.M.

“I’m humbled and thankful for the confidence of the Airport Commission and staff,” Malinowski said following the announcement. “Under the Commission’s leadership, Little Rock has become one of the top small hub airports in the nation, and I look forward to carrying on its vision.”

Malinowski, who has 27 years of airport leadership experience, joined Clinton National in 2008 as Director of Properties, Planning and Development before being promoted to Deputy Executive Director in 2009. Malinowski has held leadership roles with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, El Paso International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Malinowski earned a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives, and is a certified flight instructor with instrument and multi-engine ratings.

The Airport Commission selected Malinowski following a nationwide search conducted by ADK Executive Search based in Atlantic Beach, Florida.