EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks about mother’s sentence being commuted after 34 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A great-grandmother will finally be able to meet her 18 great-grandkids after Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his plans to commute her sentence.

Willie Mae Harris is a 72-year-old woman who was sentenced to life in prison 34 years ago for murder. Now, she could be a free woman.

The Harris family has spent more than three decades trying to free Willie, with six different applications for clemency. This time, it worked.

“We did it., we did it, all our hard work has finally paid off,” said Silvia Jackson Harris, Daughter of Willie.

KARK’s Haylee Brooks got to chat with Willie’s family the way they talk to her, through video chat.

“This lady has always had the best spirit throughout this whole process of 34 years being incarcerated. She has always had the best spirit,” said Silvia.

Needless to say, they are thrilled with the news.

“All I could do was just run outside, run out of my office and just scream,” said Silvia.

Willie’s oldest daughter, Silvia, was only 13 when Willie was sentenced to life in prison.

Willie was convicted of murdering her husband, Clyde, in 1985.

“She loved Clyde and she still loves him,” said Silvia.

Court documents show their marriage had a long history of domestic violence at the hands of Clyde.

However to this day, Willie denies pulling the trigger.

She was offered a plea deal, 20 years in prison, out in 13 with good behavior, but Willie refused to admit to a crime she says she did not commit.

“This was a woman that loved her husband and she was not trying to take his life, it was just a freak accident and accidents happen,” said Silvia.

While behind bars, Silvia tells me, Willie lost her eyesight completely after a stroke.

Close friend, Leslie Vickery, said it hasn’t slowed her down.

“It hasn’t limited a lot of what she’s been able to do to help other women that are in prison,” said Leslie Vickery, Friend of Willie.

Willie still tutors women in prison and enjoys music.

“The lady is blind and learned to play the keyboard, come on,” said Silvia.

Once released, Willie has a lot of family members to meet.

Her daughters have a total of nine kids and 18 grandkids.

“My mother has a lot of catching up to do,” said Silvia.

Now, Silvia said she believes her mom will be walking away as a free woman in 30 days.

Which is when she will get to meet her huge family for the first time.