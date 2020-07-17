Exception-only visitation policy in effect at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the community and our facility, patient visitation at our facilities is reverting to an exception-only basis at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS). This policy goes into effect July 20 to preserve the safety of our Veterans and healthcare workers as we respond to this surge of the pandemic.

Exception-only means visitation for inpatient Veterans must be prearranged with our clinical staff. Only one visitor over the age of 18 will be allowed per Veteran to ensure proper safety precautions for our patients and health care workers.

For outpatient visits, the exception-only visitation policy means Veterans who need assistance may bring one caregiver over the age of 18 to attend their appointment. All other visitors or drivers will not be allowed inside our facilities.

Everyone entering our facilities are required to complete screening questions and have their temperature taken. Please allow up to 10 minutes to complete this process. Universal masking and strict social distancing guidelines are enforced inside our facilities.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Arkansas, we too are seeing more COVID-19 cases related to community spread. Reverting to our exception-only visitation policy was a very tough decision to make, but the safety and health of our Veteran patients and frontline healthcare workers are our priorities during this surge of statewide cases.”