Ex-firefighter says was drugged before Asian American attack

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — The attorney for a former Bentonville firefighter charged with attacking an Asian American man in Hot Springs says his client was unknowingly drugged at a bar before the altercation.

Ben Snodgrass resigned as a firefighter after being charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication in the March 13 attack outside a casino. Snodgrass has pleaded not guilty.

His attorney told The Sentinel-Record that the battery charge should be dropped.

The probable cause affidavit says Snodgrass attacked Liem Nguyen “for not being American.”

Nguyen’s attorney says the fact Snodgrass resigned indicates he knows he did something wrong and should be prosecuted.