Eureka Springs celebrates Mardi Gras with Parade of Lights

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas residents are invited join a Mardi Gras themed parade that goes right through the heart of downtown Eureka Springs.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. and features a variety of themed floats, walkers and dancers.

Guests are encouraged to bring their antique cars, boats on a trailer smothered in lights, and more by registering online at http://www.eurekaspringsmardigras.org/parade-registration/.

For more information and to keep up with similar events in Eureka Springs, follow their Facebook page here.