Eudora only grocery store closed down business today

EUDORA, Ark. — The only grocery store in Eudora has officially closed for business today.

The store officially closed around 2 p.m.

For the past couple weeks prices on every item in the store was dropped tremendously.

The store manager said there was not enough money to fix any problems with the store.

Community members say it is a huge hit to the town but the elderly community will be the main group affected.

“A lot of people here don’t have transportation or a way out of town to buy groceries. A lot of people are too old and don’t drive out of town to buy groceries and this was basically the only store Eudora had..” said Sona Roddey the store manager.