ESPN commentator Tim Tebow to appear at Harding University, ticket reservations open

SEARCY, Ark. – Harding University officials announced Friday that the school has opened ticket reservations for their distinguished lecture series speaker Tim Tebow.

According to school officials, ticket reservations opened at noon Friday and are free to the public, however, officials said the tickets must be reserved prior to the event.

Officials said the lecture series will be Jan. 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Benson Auditorium located in the American Studies Institute.

The speaker, Tim Tebow, is a college football analyst for ESPN and an author of four New York Times best-selling books. He also contributes to children with life-threatening illnesses through his Tim Tebow Foundation.

For more information on the lecture series and to reserve tickets, visit Harding.edu.