Esplanade District project underway in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There’s a new $20 million project underway on River Road in North Little Rock.

The new Esplanade District got its official start Wednesday with Governor Asa Hutchinson and other business and city leaders.

The first phase looks to build new luxury apartments.

They are set to open early next year.

“It’s going to be a high-class new neighborhood, so whenever we have a product that is this classy with the experienced developers who make things work properly, we’re on top of the world,” says North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith.

The Esplanade District will sit on about 40 acres of land.

The next phase will include expanding to add restaurants, bars and a boutique hotel.

