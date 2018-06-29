Escaped State Prison Inmate Back in Custody

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - An Arkansas state prison inmate is back in custody.

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) Robert Woodward was returned to the Varner Supermax Unit Friday from North Carolina.

Woodward escaped from Varner on June 20, 2017. On September 19, 2017, Woodward was captured by the US Marshals Service's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

An ADC spokesman says Robert Woodward escaped in 2017 while working on a field utility squad in a cornfield near the Delta Regional Correctional Facility in Dermott.