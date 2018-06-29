Local News

Escaped State Prison Inmate Back in Custody

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 10:01 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 10:01 AM CDT

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - An Arkansas state prison inmate is back in custody. 

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) Robert Woodward was returned to the Varner Supermax Unit Friday from North Carolina. 

Woodward escaped from Varner on June 20, 2017. On September 19, 2017, Woodward was captured by the US Marshals Service's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Hendersonville, North Carolina. 

An ADC spokesman says Robert Woodward escaped in 2017 while working on a field utility squad in a cornfield near the Delta Regional Correctional Facility in Dermott.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App