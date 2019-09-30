Escaped Arkansas prison inmate alert

LEE COUNTY, Ark. – A search is underway after the escape of a state prison inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

Calvin Adams, 49, was in prison on these charges:

Life without parole for capital murder from 2/7/1995 (Greene County).

72-month sentence for 2nd degree escape from 2009.

Officials say Adams was noticed to be missing from a 4:30 a.m. head count Monday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

More on Adams’ 2009 escape and capture here:

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/31069737/ns/us_news-crime_and_courts/t/escaped-ark-killers-captured-ny/#.XZIA02N7mpo